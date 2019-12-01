KINGMAN — Another Bullhead City man has been indicted in connection to a recent drive-by murder.
A Mohave County grand jury indicted Brent Ryan Sekel, 23, of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Sekel will be arraigned on the charges Thursday at the county jail. His case will be heard before Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe Jr. Sekel is being held in custody a $120,000 bond on charge of a hindering prosecution charge.
Sekel was originally arrested Nov. 21 in the connection with the Nov. 17 drive-by shooting of Kevin Castro Hurtado, 24. Sekel allegedly lied to police about his involvement in Castro Hurtado’s murder.
Castro Hurtado, 24, were reportedly involved in an altercation with Benjie Junior Nunez, 34, about a month ago. Nunez arranged to meet Castro Hurtado around 2 a.m. Nov. 17 at a parking lot of a store on Commercial Way.
Castro Hurtado arrived first but when Nunez had not shown up yet, Castro Hurtado, accompanied by his 20-year-old wife and two friends, left the area. Nunez, who was driving, and a passenger, Jonathan Arthur Wallace, allegedly followed the victims to the area of Marina Boulevard and Clearwater Drive. Both suspects were armed, police reported.
Castro Hurtado was fatally shot while his wife suffered a bullet wound to her leg. She was treated and released at a Bullhead City hospital. Police still are searching for Wallace, 27, who is also wanted for murder.
Nunez turned himself in to police later that morning. He was recently indicted on charges of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Anyone with information to Wallace’s whereabouts can contact Bullhead City police dispatch number at 928-763-1999. Mohave Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward leading to his arrest.
