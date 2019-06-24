KINGMAN — A traffic fatality is under investigation on Interstate 40, about 20 miles east of Kingman.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the incident occurred at 2:09 p.m. Saturday.
Agency spokesman Bart Graves said a semi truck was eastbound when right rear tire failure caused it to begin swerving back and forth.
“The truck driver lost control and the vehicle entered the median while rotating counter clockwise,” Graves said. “The vehicle then rolled in the median. After this impact, the left rear passenger was ejected.”
The passenger who was dead at the scene was identified as Gilberta Carillo, 80, Huntington, Utah. Graves said the driver was treated for multiple fractures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.