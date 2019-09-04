FORT MOHAVE — A minor accident caused major damage Wednesday when a semi-truck backed into a utility pole, then tore down several utility poles while driving away with an overhead line still attached.
According to Mohave Electric Cooperative, the accident a little before 10 a.m. knocked out power to more than 100 metered locations on the west side of Highway 95 near Joy Lane.
After initially making contact with the utility pole, the drive of the truck tried to pull away but instead wound up causing more damage with the overhead line breaking three adjacent poles and causing additional damage to a number of member-owned service lines that feed individual homes and businesses.
MEC crews responded and made temporary repairs, restoring power to 96 members at 12:39 p.m. Locations with damaged member-owned service lines will remain without power until members can arrange for reports to be made before they may be reconnected to the MEC system.
In addition to MEC personnel, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Department also responded to the scene.
No injuries were reported.
“It’s unfortunate that some members remain out of power due to a preventable incident that damaged their service wires,” said Rick Campos, MEC’s chief operating officer. “MEC has repaired the co-op’s equipment and we will do what we can to help the members after they have made their repairs.”
On Tuesday, Mohave Electric Cooperative members in Mohave Valley, from Highway 95 and Lipan Boulevard south to Plantation Road, experienced a power outage at about 2:51 p.m. The outage was a result of the system’s self-protection equipment shutting off power to prevent equipment failure in the substation.
Power was restored to 3,879 members at 3:23 p.m. and the remaining 750 members had power restored at 3:51 p.m. when MEC crews rerouted power using circuit switching equipment. Crews will continue to monitor the substation to ensure equipment is functioning properly.
MEC reminds members that outage update information is provided by logging into MEC’s SmartHub, or MEC’s website at www.mohaveelectric.com, or by calling the outage number at 844-632-2667.
