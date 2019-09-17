BULLHEAD CITY — U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly will be making a number of appearances in La Paz and Mohave County this week.
The retired Navy captain and NASA astronaut will visit the Parker area Thursday before swinging through Lake Havasu, Bullhead City and Kingman on Friday.
“I’m really looking forward to it. As a candidate it’s my first visit to Mohave and La Paz counties. So I haven’t seen a lot of that part of Arizona recently,” Kelly said. “I’m excited to meet folks and learn about the issues they face and how the federal government can help in their daily lives and their communities.”
Accordingly, Kelly plans stops at Kingman Regional Medical Center, Mohave Community College and the Parker Town Senior Center so he can get a feel for western Arizona. He said he begins his campaign focusing on topics with which he is familiar.
“Those are issues such as health care, for example,” he said. “When my wife, Gabby, was shot in 2011 it was a crisis for us. She barely survived and she had to go through extensive physical therapy and I kind of had to fight my way through that whole process with her.
“I couldn’t tell you how much harder this would have been for us if Gabby didn’t have good health care coverage. It was difficult enough as it was. Every family in the state of Arizona has the right to health care coverage that they can count on when they need it the most.”
Kelly said other issues of concern are drought, water resources and climate change. He said global warming is a problem that’s getting worse.
“I have the perspective of seeing this planet from space and seeing changes in it,” Kelly said.
The Democrat, who is expected to face Republican Sen. Martha McSally in the general election in 2020, said he wants to remain independent of corporate political funding, steer clear of excessive partisanship and focus on issues independent of party.
Kelly will speak at 8 a.m. Friday with the Lake Havasu Democats at the Quality Inn. Another public stop will be a noon luncheon at the Laughlin Ranch Country Club in Bullhead City. Local organizers said that event is sold out.
Kelly’s Kingman visit with local Democrats will be at Mohave Community College at 5:30 p.m.
