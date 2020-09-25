BULLHEAD CITY— As Bullhead City continues on the slow and steady path back to normalcy, there is exciting news for seniors.
The Senior Nutrition Center and the Bullhead City Senior Center are set to reopen Sept. 28 as a combined resource for aging adults in the community. The joint operation will be renamed as the Bullhead City Senior Campus, but is still in the same spot on 2285 Trane Road.
The gradual return to services will begin Monday at 10:30 am with congregate meals being served in the Senior Center. This also will include photo opportunities and a small welcome-back gathering, compliments of Sydney Jackson with Compassus Hospice.
Monday kicks off a full week of new activities, followed at noon Tuesday with a falls prevention and balance training presentation by Jill Robinson with Beacon of Hope Hospice.
Wednesday will feature Maria Pynakker from Living Waters Hospice with a fall craft project, including supplies and treats, at noon.
The noon program on Oct. 1 will be an ice cream social, compliments of Gina Najara of River Valley Home Health and Hospice.
The week will conclude Friday with a presentation by Venus Lee with Family Care Home Health & Hospice. At noon, she will be talking about the differences between home health and hospice. Treats will be included.
More activities will be on the calendar for the Senior Campus in the future, including crafts, games, movies, educational seminars and more. People interested in finding out more about the programs or congregate meals can contact the new manager for the Bullhead City Senior Campus: Nutrition and Activity Center, Kim Cool.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations will be followed during activities including social distancing, seat limitations and all participants will be required to wear facemasks.
Cool started the job Sept. 8. A native of Buffalo, New York, she moved to Bullhead City in 2005, where she immediately became active in the community. She has served on the Colorado River Women’s Council, on the Chamber Ambassadors, on the Bullhead Area Chamber Board of Directors, and is a graduate of the 2007 Leadership Class. One of her greatest accomplishments came in working with the Tri-State Military Mom’s coordinating with both City and state officials to establish the Bullhead City Military Banner Recognition program. Cool comes to the City after previously working for Joshua Springs Senior Living.
When asked about her thoughts on her new position, Cool said, “I’m excited to share my passions and resource knowledge in creating a comfortable and educational environment for individuals who are ready to be rewarded for all they have given to others in life.”
The Bullhead City Senior Campus is part of the City of Bullhead City Human Services Department. Department Director Jeff Tipton shared more exciting news for the rollout of the new endeavor.
“We’re excited to begin construction on the remodel of the Nutrition Center side of the Campus Oct. 5,” said Tipton. The remodel is being paid for through a Community Development Block Grant and will create a more vibrant and welcoming environment for all who visit the facility.
Cool explained that guests can expect to see much more connection between senior nutrition and senior activities in the future as the Senior Campus does more to provide something for all seniors in Bullhead City.
To find out more information about the Bullhead City Senior Campus, Nutrition and Activity Center, contact Cool by email at kcool@bullheadcity.com or by calling 928-763-0193.
