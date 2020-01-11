BULLHEAD CITY — More than 1,000 senior citizens are expected to compete in the 2020 Bullhead City/Laughlin Senior Games, which open today.
The eight-day Games will use venues on both sides of the Colorado River with all events geared toward athletes age 50 or older.
“It’s bigger than last year,” said Dave Heath, recreation superintendent for the City of Bullhead City.
Heath said there are 82 teams registered for softball competition.
“That makes it the biggest softball tournament — ever — held around here,” he said.
Pickleball, at the courts at Rotary Park in Bullhead City, and bowling, at the bowling center at Don Laughlin’s Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, open the Games today.
Competition in pickleball, swimming (at the Bullhead City municipal pool) and table tennis (at the Suddenlink Community Center in Bullhead City) are on the schedule for Monday with pickleball scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
Track and field events, to be contested at Mohave High School, are set for Tuesday and Wednesday. The softball tournament with divisions for men and women runs Tuesday through Sunday at Rotary Park. Horseshoes will be pitched on Thursday at Ken Fovargue Park in Bullhead City.
Friday will hold competition in women’s volleyball (at Suddenlink Community Center), powerlifting (at Bullhead Health Club), golf (at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club), shooting (at Tri-State Shooting Park in Fort Mohave) and 3-on-3 basketball, at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Colorado River in Bullhead City.
A 5K road race will take off from Rotary Park on Saturday and the park also will host the cornhole competition.
Spectators are welcome to come to all events and cheer on their favorite athletes and teams.
Medals will be awarded to the top finishers in each event. Some events are divided into categories based on skill and age, with medals awarded to the winner in each event category.
Rules for each event can be found by clicking on each sport’s info sheet under the 2020 Games tab at seniorgames.co.
Because the events take place in two time zones in two states, those taking place in Bullhead City/Fort Mohave will be on Arizona time and those in Laughlin will be on Nevada time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.