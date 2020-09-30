BULLHEAD CITY — There is a place again for older residents to eat, meet and learn now that the city has restarted in-person meal service and senior center activities.
Both the nutrition center and senior center operate together at 2285 Trane Road.
The combined operation has been named Bullhead City Senior Campus. The city’s goal is to bring the two senior programs together for the community’s older residents.
The senior center closed and the nutrition center switched to only drive-through service in March because of concerns about COVID-19.
Health experts said people age 60 and older as well as those with a variety of diseases and conditions are especially vulnerable to the effects of the virus.
Face coverings were available to those who arrived without them. Seating is limited and social distancing is going on. Bottles of hand sanitizer were not only set up for use but tiny bottles were being given out.
Work is scheduled to begin Oct. 5 on the nutrition center building, an older building that sits closer to Trane Road.
During its Sept. 15 meeting, the Bullhead City Council approved the low bid of Precise Builders Inc., of Fort Mohave, to be the contractor for the Senior Nutrition Center rehabilitation project. A Community Development Block Grant of $426,240 and city general fund reserve of $60,276 will go toward the remodeling of the 40-year-old structure.
There were decorations on display to greet local seniors at the other building. A photo area with a shiny backdrop and the words “Welcome Back” running across the top dominated a corner of the center’s front room, courtesy of Compassus Hospice.
Along with hand sanitizers and other promotional items was a bowl of assorted candies.
A Maitre d’ stand sits in front of the entrance to the dining area. Someone was standing behind it to take signs up from seniors who wanted to eat there.
Only a limited number of people can be in the dining area at one time so that social distancing is in effect, said Kim Cool, the new manager of the senior campus.
Among those in the dining area was Marshall and Barbara Goldblatt.
This was their first time eating at the center.
“I’m so glad it opened,” said Barbara Goldblatt. “I was sure tired of sitting at home.”
Both said they enjoyed their lunch of stuffed peppers and rice. Meals are $3 per person but seniors aren’t required to pay.
“We’ll come back for activities,” Barbara added. “COVID has been so restrictive. It’s nice to talk to other people.”
Though there are events scheduled through this week — including an ice cream social at noon Thursday — Cool welcomes people or groups who want to offer activities or presentations to seniors at the center.
After the lengthy COVID hiatus of senior services, bringing together community members of all ages to help older residents could actually benefit all those involved.
Contact Cool at kcool@bullheadcity.com or 928-763-0193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.