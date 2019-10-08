KINGMAN — Criminal history uncertainties resulted in a continuation of a sentencing hearing last week for a Fort Mohave woman who previously pleaded guilty to converting a check from a Bullhead City church where she formerly served as treasurer.
Melissa Sistar, 42, raised issues when asked if anything needed to be corrected in a pre-sentencing investigation report.
Judge Doug Camacho said he was concerned that the document indicated a prior theft-related conviction and arrest warrants issued from Bullhead City, Laughlin and possibly Las Vegas. The defendant told the court that she learned that there is another person named Melissa Sistar and she needed time to sort through the confusion.
During an early September change of plea hearing, prosecutor Amanda Claerhout told the court that Sistar “falsely completed” a check in the amount of $230.50 from the Valley Christian Church, and deposited the sum into her personal account. Sistar pleaded guilty to criminal impersonation, reduced from a forgery charge.
Terms of the deal allow Camacho to designate the offense as a misdemeanor up front, or after Sistar is able to successfully complete probation. Camacho told Sistar that he might reject the plea agreement given concerns associated with her alleged criminal history.
Sentencing was continued to Nov. 7, providing Sistar and involved attorneys ample time to clear up her record.
(0) comments
