FORT MOHAVE — By proclamation, Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady declared September 2020 as Pain Awareness Month.
The proclamation was read by City Councilwoman Annette Wegmann during a ceremony held Wednesday at the TriState Pain Institute.
The proclamation was signed by Brady on Aug. 18, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn’t able to present it at a City Council meeting, as is the norm.
In part the proclamation read: “Chronic pain is the most common cause of adult disability in the United States and chronic pain affects all aspects of daily life, extending onto family members, friends and caregivers; and chronic pain eludes a ‘cure’ resulting in isolation, depression and despair.”
“This is such a substantial statement here,” said Dr. Benjamin H. Venger of the TriState Pain Institute. “We appreciate you all being here today as well as the mayor’s sentiments.”
Venger said too many people simply try to mask the pain rather than treat the symptoms and his staff and clinic work hard on identifying the problems and treating it rather than passing their patients on to someone else.
“We serve an underserved area,” said Venger. “There are a lot of gaps, a lot of holes in medical treatment here. We are hopeful that we can bring the best technology to this community. My and my staff’s philosophy and for our clinic, is when people come in here the first thing we do is try to identify where the pain is and why it is there. The treatment of pain is to treat its cause, not mask its symptoms.”
Venger spoke specifically about needing partnerships with other medical providers, specifically behavioral health providers.
“It’s difficult here,” explained Venger. “We’re trying to bring that into our practice. Trying to comanage peoples medical problems along with their pain. I think Pain Awareness Month is important. It recruits people who can help us do this, but most importantly it sends a message to those who have pain that there are places that will do more than just give you medication. More than just run you through their doors. If I can spread that message and more importantly back it up with action, our job here is worthwhile and useful.”
Wegmann, who appeared along with Councilwoman Kathy Bruck in place of the mayor who was unavailable, added: “We are thankful for all you do for this community from bridge to bridge.”
