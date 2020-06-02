KINGMAN — A serial arsonist whom police dubbed the “Burning Bush Bandit” is going to the Arizona Department of Corrections for seven years.
Charlie Balluff, 40, of Kingman, was sentenced Monday by Mohave County Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho.
Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper said Balluff had been connected to more than 400 area arson incidents dating back to 2013 at the time of his arrest a year ago. No one was hurt and damage from the fires was minimal, with most of them set in dumpsters or brush.
Detective Heath Mosby wrote a presentencing letter noting that Balluff’s arson blitz endangered public safety officials, citizens, their property and the community.
“Balluff continued his reign of terror for six years,” Mosby wrote. “Once captured, Balluff showed no remorse and failed to be honest as to why he would do such things to the town he grew up in.”
Defense attorney George Hibbeler told the court that Balluff had been a good citizen and father until he became addicted to methamphetamine. He said a mental health expert determined that Balluff suffered an impulse control disorder called pyromania.
Hibbeler said Balluff derived gratification and a sense of euphoria by mixing the element of fire with his methamphetamine addiction. He pointed out that Balluff wasn’t motivated by any wish for pecuniary gain or destruction and that he was not making any political statement with his criminal activity.
Mosby urged the court to consider imposing a 10-year prison sentence, the harshest possible under terms of the deal that convicted Balluff of only three fires. Balluff also must pay at least $3,500 restitution.
