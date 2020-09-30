BULLHEAD CITY — Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
Four of the new cases are in the Bullhead City service area. Three are persons in their 30s and one is a person in their 60s. Three of the four are under investigation; one of the cases has been linked to a previously reported confirmed case.
The other three new cases were in the Kingman service area. All are under investigation. Two are in their 30s and one is in their 40s.
The county has reported 3,881 confirmed cases; 3,501 are considered recovered. There have been 216 deaths.
