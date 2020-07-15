PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a boat's electrical system was improperly modified to link with power at a Lake Pleasant marina before two men died in the water.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that electrical safety features were bypassed, allowing a current to discharge in the water on Sunday.
Fifty-three-year-old Timothy Miller felt an electrical current after he jumped into the water while docked at the Scorpion Bay marina. His brother immediately jumped into the water to help.
Michael Miller later died at a hospital, while his older brother’s body was recovered from the water.
The sheriff's office said the marina's electrical system is safe and the problem was limited to the victims' boat. Authorities said electrical work on boats should only be done by electricians familiar with industry standards for watercraft.
There's a problem with this story but I'd have to call in an expert from the IBEW to explain it to ya!
