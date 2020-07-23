Editor’s note: The Mohave Valley Daily News recently interviewed Mike Gannuscio and Doug Schuster, candidates for Mohave County Sheriff, in videos available on our YouTube channel. Following is a recap of those interviews.
1. Please give us your background, your philosophy on law enforcement and anything else that you would like to divulge about your career.
Mike Gannuscio — My background is pretty diversified. Started as a heavy equipment mechanic, welder, fabricator when I moved here from California 20 years ago. Wanted the Arizona kind of life versus California. I moved to Meadview and ran my parents’ construction company until about 2006 when my parents retired. I got into the sheriff’s office. Became a resident deputy in Meadview, 2006 to 2013. I got hurt as a deputy in a training incident. Tore all the ligaments in my elbow. After surgery went into the evidence room and it just wasn’t for me. I wanted to be a cop, not an evidence guy. Went to (then-Sheriff) Tom Sheehan and told him I appreciated it, but I don’t feel the evidence room is for me and there was no prediction when I could go back. So I left the sheriff’s office and started my own company. Since I left, in the last eight years I’ve started a trucking company, a feed store in Golden Valley, a ranch on the north end of Kingman and a farm in Parker. We sponsor a lot of things in the community. Like to give back. Good to support my community.
Doug Schuster— I’m your elected sheriff. Lived in Mohave County 41 years and spent 30 years in law enforcement including the last 3 1/2 as your elected sheriff. Very proud to be your sheriff. We’ve done some pretty incredible things. As far as my personal life, I am married, coming up on my 30th anniversary. Have three wonderful children. Expecting our first grandchild in September, so I’m very excited about that. Law enforcement is ever changing. When I started, the way we conducted business is not the same as we conduct it today. I like the direction we are going here in Mohave County, despite what’s going on around the country. We are very involved with the community because we believe we are at our strongest when we have community support. It’s very refreshing to know that the citizen’s of Mohave County, for the most part, really do support their law enforcement officers out there on the streets. I love to fish, I’m an avid reader and mostly just hang out with the family.
2. Do you believe that we are staffed at an appropriate level? If not, what do you think we are lacking and how can we get there?
Gannuscio — We can always use more deputies. We don’t need 40, but we could use a few more. But we have more deputies now that we ever have in the existence of the sheriff’s office. We had 10 deputies less than we have now when I was a deputy and we had coverage in all these areas. Tom Sheehan was adamant about that. Since I got back into it (following the sheriff’s office) after I had my burglary, I’ve found we don’t have any deputies in the rural areas. I’ve got a feed store in Golden Valley and all my customers come in and they all say “We don’t have any deputies out here anymore.” I have plans for programs to retain the deputies at no cost to the county. It’s just a management thing. As far as having deputies in the rural areas, that is a must, but it’s also a management thing. We did it before with less. All the way down to helping out state trust and the BLM lands down in Havasu.
Schuster — Staffing is vital. No we are not up to ideal staffing levels. One of the key components when I ran was to address the immediate concern of staffing because that leads to poor morale and turnover. When I took office, we had 18 vacancies in our patrol division. That’s significant for an agency our size. That’s about 35% of our force. The reason for those vacancies is that the pay was well under standards for the local areas and compression, meaning we had 10-year deputies making the same as one-year deputies. So it’s very demoralizing and makes them want to move on to greener pastures. In reality, throughout my 30 years with Mohave County, we have seen the county become kind of a training ground for our other local agencies. We hire them, we train them, it’s a huge expense to our county residents only to see them leave in a year or two years. That was a main priority and something we worked on literally from day one. It was working diligently with the Board of Supervisors to get them A) to understand the problem and B) justify the problem. We took statistical data from national, state and local levels to see where we really stood. We found we were woefully low. We asked them to give us additional staffing each year as the county prospers. The first year, we got money for compression. That allowed us to keep the deputies we had. The second year we were given six deputy positions. This year I plan on adding three more deputies. We’re great when it comes to compression. We fixed that problem. In my 30 years, I’ve never seen someone take off a blue uniform (police department) and put on a gray uniform (Sheriff’s office). In the last year we’ve put on 13. That brings in immediate value as these are senior veteran officers. As of today we have no openings and I have a waiting list of 25 ready to come in.
3. What is the single biggest problem facing our county that the sheriff’s department should be or could be helping with and how would you change things?
Gannuscio — The two biggest things are body cameras and rural coverage in my opinion. The body cameras I already have a package for it. I know the sheriff has his, too, but mine is $1.2 million cheaper over five years. That falls back into the business end of it. I am a businessman. I bring a different aspect into it with me. Some of the greatest things for the cameras is first the use of them. If a deputy has one on a call and they know they have to drive back to a scene because they forgot something or overlooked something, they can pull their camera and review the footage. It saves time and is a refresher for them. Two, complaints about how expensive they are. It’s transparency. Either they believe them or they believe you. In Arizona, they have dropped their figures from seven figures to four figures because it shows who is being honest. But it also keeps it honest on both ends. If you know you are being recorded, you are less apt to say “Hey this guy did this to me” same thing for the deputy. He’s more apt to do a better investigation. If a complaint comes in, he can get schooled for that to make sure he does better the next round. Good for training too. Just all around a good thing.
4. The sheriff came out and said he would not enforce the governor’s “Stay at Home” executive order. How do you feel about your responsibility as sheriff to enforce the executive orders?
Gannuscio — If there is an executive order that is lawful, it does need to be enforced but it needs to pertain to everybody. As long as it doesn’t infringe on their civil rights, or constitutional rights. You can’t enforce that. You’re sworn by oath. It is a decision that anyone in office would have to make. The order we have now is against our federal constitution, even if he has the right to do it. It is a case by case basis of what you will uphold versus what the people want. I don’t feel this is one of those.
Schuster — What authority does the governor have to be broad based in his executive orders? When he put out the first order pertaining to certain businesses and not other businesses, that was a clear violation of our constitution. For a law to be constitutionally sound, it must be applicable to everyone. I’m not going to turn law-abiding citizens into criminals for trying to feed their families. I’m fortunate, I work for the government entity and get a paycheck every two weeks. If that were not the case and you told me I had to stop working and making money, I guess you’re going to have to put me in jail. I think to sum it up the best, if the governor decided tomorrow that guns are too harmful, they are too dangerous and sheriff I want you to go around and take all the guns from your constituents, what would my constituents expect me to do? I don’t hand pick the laws. I enforce them. If they apply to everyone, whether I agree with them or not. The man is doing what he thinks is right, but I have to be that buffer between government overreach and the public.
5. Sheriff Schuster said he would stand with the BLM protesters in Kingman as long as they stayed peaceful. What are your thoughts on the BLM movement? Would you stand with them?
Gannuscio — No. I believe in peaceful protests and if someone is going to peacefully protest, that’s up to them. It’s not a law enforcement officer’s job to stand with them. We’re there to protect and serve. Getting involved with them I don’t agree with. I don’t agree with getting involved with any entity that causes hate, wants to defund police or anything else for that matter.
You said in late May, after the George Floyd death, that you would stand with the protesters as long as they remained peaceful in their protest. Can you expand on why you would stand with people who are actually protesting the actions of someone in your same profession? You’ve been endorsed by several police organizations. Has that caused a problem with them?
Schuster — Going back to the George Floyd incident, I think every good cop in America was disturbed by that. I, myself, was disgusted by it. That’s not how we do law enforcement. There are always bad apples in every profession. In law enforcement, we are a little better than most, because we are stringent in our application process. There’s backgrounds and checks and balances in place, but people do get through. It was taken out of context. What I was saying is that everyone has the right to free speech. I’m a constitution sheriff. I stand behind the First Amendment. It doesn’t mean I have to agree with their message. I’m saying that if you want to protest peacefully, I will stand and allow you to do so. Law enforcement is there to make sure it stays peaceful. We’ve seen around the country that it’s like a wild-fire — once it starts, it’s problematic to put that fire out. So we’re there to ensure they remain peaceful and if they cross that line it’s going to be a bad day for them. I’ve been endorsed by the Lake Havasu Police Association, the Bullhead Fraternal Order of Police, the Kingman Police Association and most impressively for me, and it makes me feel great, my own Deputy Sheriff’s Association. They back me 150%. They are appreciative of the changes we have made.
6. Do you see anything positive coming from the protests and the equality movement around the nation?
Gannuscio — There’s always some positives that come from a protest that has merit behind it, but there’s always negatives too. You look at the BLM protests and see how far they’ve gone when you look at the Midwest. It’s out of control. I do believe in peaceful protests, but when it gets to the point where they are breaking the law and hurting people, I’m not involved in that at all other than keeping the peace and helping those affected by what they are doing.
Schuster — It’s hard to say. This world is changing and with the political views of certain people. In theory yes, I think a peaceful protest if people learn to listen and be more accepting, it can have value. It seems like when we think of protest, we think riots and there will be problems. People hurt, possible killed. That’s not the intent of a protest. The intent is to get your message out. I think if more protests around the country were accepted in that vein, there could be some impact for it. Unfortunately, I just don’t see it. Too much division.
7. Why do you want to be sheriff?
Gannuscio — I want to make a difference. I became a deputy because I wanted to make a difference. I’ve come a long way since I was first hired as a deputy sheriff. I have a pretty big business and have expanded my mind quite a bit since then. I live in a rural area, just like most people do in the county. We are all feeling the hardship of it. I can do it. I have backing to come with me. My goal is to make sure we are taking care of all people equally. I want to be sheriff to make sure it happens. I need to make a difference. I need my neighborhood safe. I want the same representation that someone would get a mile from the sheriff’s office as someone 25 miles from the sheriff’s office. All the way to the Arizona Strip. I want to start citizens action committees in every area. We need community policing. It will help bring crime lower, it will help get the citizens build the trust back with law enforcement. And we need them. Let them have a voice with the sheriff’s office.
What one thing are you most proud of that you accomplished during your career as sheriff so far and the one thing that you have tried to accomplish that you have not had any luck accomplishing yet?
Schuster — I think my number one accomplishment was fulfilling what I set out to do, making the corrections that were needed early on, is something I’m extremely proud of. And it took a lot of work. It wasn’t just Sheriff Doug Schuster, we put the right people in the right places. Tremendous support from my staff. We really have turned the corner. Fixing the compression, fixing the pay, that was a great starting point. Now we’re moving forward adding staffing, that’s a great thing. I think everything we set out to do. In fact, in 3 1/2 years, having worked here 30, I would honestly say that we have accomplished more in 3 1/2 years than we have over 30 years. In 1991, we had six more deputies on the street than when I took office. The population doubled in that time and calls tripled. We became very ineffective because we weren’t handling calls, we were running from call to call. What I’m most proud of is that the crime rate in Mohave County, under my tenure, continues to drop. Burglaries are down close to 30%, thefts are down close to 13%. That tells me that what we’re doing is effective. One thing I haven’t accomplished and we desperately need, is substations. We have substations in Lake Havasu and Mohave Valley that are deplorable. They need replacement. The board is aware of the need, but you can’t have it all at once. I think that when we have this talk again in 4 years, our additional accomplishments will be pretty impressive.
CLOSING THOUGHTS
Gannuscio — We have a lot going on in our country. People all around the country are screaming for change all the way down to our local areas. August 4th is your chance to make that change. If you want someone who will be directly involved each one of our communities and split it up where our communities can have a voice and talk to everyone in the sheriffs office from the top down. And have a sheriff who will be on the streets in every area to help make sure that everybody knows what’s going on and to keep our communities safe, vote Mike Gannuscio August 4th.
Schuster — I can tell you that as your Sheriff I am proud to serve. We have worked very hard on your behalf. We believe in you and I want to thank you for believing in us. The support that we receive here in Mohave County and the backing of law enforcement not just the Sheriffs office, but all law enforcement officers means more than you know. We see everything happening around the country and it’s demoralizing, and I can say without hesitation, that Mohave County is stellar when it comes backing the men and women who wear that badge. I’m concerned. Who’s going to want to do this job 5-10 years down the road based on what’s happening? I can tell you that in Mohave County we’re going to be OK. We’re going to continue to bring in good officers because the people stand behind them. I ask for your continued support. Please vote for your Sheriff Doug Schuster on Aug. 4.
