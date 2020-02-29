BULLHEAD CITY — The first opportunity for the community to get a chance to hear from the candidates for Mohave County Sheriff will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday when #MakeBullheadBetter holds the first candidate forum, in the conference room of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, 1251 Highway 95.
Challengers Joseph Michael Gannuscio and Edward A. McInerney III will join incumbent Doug Shuster at the forum.
Moderators Larry Tunforss and John Pynakker will be posing questions to the three candidates. Tunforss and Pynakker, along with event organizer Grace Hecht, have compiled a list of questions on topics covering personal, agency and community issues. The public will be allowed to submit questions at the event via postcards. These will be reviewed by the moderators for appropriateness prior to posing them to the candidates.
The event is slated to run from 5:30 to about 7:30 p.m. If you are unable to attend, the debate also will be carried on the Mohave Valley Daily News’ YouTube channel as well as its Facebook page. Coverage of the event also will be published in the Tuesday edition of the Daily News.
