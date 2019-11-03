KINGMAN — Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster has announced that his office has received funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to purchase much-needed equipment.
Schuster said the department will acquire one speed awareness trailer and a crash data recorder.
According to the sheriff’s office, speeding complaints continue to be an element of a community’s quality of life concerns. Speeding vehicles create dangerous conditions for members of the community as they walk and drive in their neighborhoods.
By advising motorists of their current speed along with the posted speed limit, MCSO hopes to educate and slow drivers. When available, this trailer will be deployed throughout the county in residential and business areas where speeding vehicles have been identified as a continuing problem.
The crash data recorder will assist in serious and fatal traffic accidents, by allowing investigators to access the data stored on the vehicles’ on-board computer systems that may include data such as:
- Vehicle speed
- Brake status
- Steering wheel angle
- Crash severity (delta-V)
- Seat belt status
- Engine throttle
- Accelerator pedal position
- Transmission gear position
- Airbag deployment data
- Occupant detection information
This information will be used to assist in the investigations of traffic accidents and prosecution of criminal cases when necessary.
Schuster issued his thanks to Director Alberto Gutier and the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for continued support for traffic safety in Mohave County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.