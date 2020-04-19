KINGMAN — The sheriff’s office has identified men who were killed last week in separate shooting incidents in rural Mohave County communities. Some additional details were provided in news releases issued Friday.
The suspected burglar who was killed Wednesday in Dolan Springs has been identified as Alan Marc Baker, 51. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Baker exited a home he had burgled when he fired a rifle at neighbors outside Wednesday afternoon.
Mortensen said Baker was struck when the neighbors returned fire. Baker fled but was discovered dead in the nearby desert.
The neighbor who was wounded in the exchange was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of his injuries. The sheriff’s office recanted a previous statement, clarifying that Baker could not be linked to other Dolan Springs area burglaries.
The victim of Wednesday night’s violence in the town of Chloride has been identified as Robert Jacobsen, 63. Jacobsen reportedly had been drinking before he drove to a home in the 9700 block of N. Second St. and forced his way into the home.
“An altercation ensued between this male subject and the homeowner, and involved both a knife and a gun,” Mortensen said. “The homeowner and the subject began fighting over the gun when two shots were fired, striking the subject in the chest and abdomen.”
Jacobsen was dead at the scene. Both incidents remain under investigation.
