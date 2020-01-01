MOHAVE VALLEY — Rafael Sanchez, 27, of Fort Mohave, has been identified as the driver who died Sunday when the motorcycle he was driving crashed near the intersection of Boundary Cone Road and Mystic Avenue, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
It was determined that Sanchez was traveling west on Boundary Cone when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove into the shoulder. Witnesses said the motorcycle flipped several times, as did Sanchez, after he was thrown from the motorcycle.
The crash investigation team responded and took over the investigation, which is ongoing.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor, the Sheriff’s Office added.
