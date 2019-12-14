KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office recently completed implementation of equipment that allows the department to accept “text to 911” emergency messages in unincorporated areas of the county.
According to Anita Mortensen, public relations specialist for the sheriff’s office, Lake Havasu City already has the capability of “text to 911” messaging while both Bullhead City and Kingman are in the process of acquiring the technology and equipment.
Text to 911 provides significant benefits to residents, especially in cases when the caller cannot verbally communicate with authorities.
“For example, text to 911 will be very useful to the approximately 34 million Americans who are hard of hearing, deaf or speech-impaired,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release announcing the service. “Text to 911 could also help in situations when a crime is in progress: the caller is facing domestic violence abuse; the caller is injured and cannot speak; or other scenarios.”
To text to 911, enter 911 in the “to” field of a text message. The first text message to 911 should be brief and contain the location and type of emergency help needed. Push the “send” button.
The 911 call-taker may reply to the text in search of additional information.
“Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call-taker,” the news release said. “Text in simple words. Do not use abbreviations. Keep text messages brief and concise.”
Mortensen pointed out that text to 911 technology isn’t identical to current cell phone location technology.
Photos and videos cannot be sent through text to 911. A text or data plan is required to place a text to 911 message.
If texting to 911 is not available, senders will receive a message indicating that and advising the sender to contact 911 through other means.
For more information and educational videos about text to 911, go to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office website, www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=131.
