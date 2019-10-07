KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is conducting three death investigations. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said one of them began as a missing person case.
Authorities had been looking for Bruce Downey, a 70-year-old Kingman man who last was seen on Sept. 29. Mortensen said Downey’s body was found Sunday afternoon in a desert area near Shinarump Drive in Kingman, off Interstate 40.
Downey’s body was taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy and cause of death determination.
The office also will attempt to identify and determine the cause of death of another man whose body was found Saturday morning at a business in the 1300 block of McCulloch Boulevard at Lake Havasu.
“The reporting party advised that he had located a male subject floating face down in between two rental boats,” Mortensen said in a news release. “The deceased was fully clothed with his shoes on. No obvious signs of trauma or foul play were observed.”
Mortensen said the deceased is believed to be of Asian descent, between 5-foot-6 and 5-10 and about 200 pounds. He has dark, greying hair and is believed to be 40 to 50 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0755 or 800-522-4312.
Mortensen said human remains were recovered Saturday afternoon from a desert area northeast of Corral Drive in Lake Havasu City. Deputies responded after a man told authorities he located the remains in a desert wash near his home.
The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for autopsy, identification and cause of death determination efforts.
No additional information was available Monday.
