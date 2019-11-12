KINGMAN — Kingman resident Marcia M. Peterson donated a substantial amount to the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation earlier this month.
During the presentation of the check that occurred at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman, Peterson received a plaque from the K-9 Foundation for her donation, which will be used by the K-9 Foundation. Peterson donated more than $31,000 to be used for the purchase of new K-9s, K-9 training schools, food, veterinary care (medications and severe-injury-health insurance) and other associated costs including specialized equipment and training certificates. Payment of these costs are made through the foundation.
Peterson also was presented a certificate of appreciation from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The certificate reads: “This award is in recognition of the tremendous support Miss Marcia M. Peterson has shown toward the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division. Her most generous donation will greatly assist us with the current and future needs of our program. Miss Peterson is the highest sole contributor to date and her selfless generosity is deserving of respect and admiration. As Sheriff of Mohave County, I am most thankful for this kind and generous gesture and am pleased to present Miss Peterson with this Sheriff’s Award.”
It was signed by Sheriff Doug Schuster.
The K-9 Foundation has a continuing need for donations for its ongoing effort to support the MCSO K-9 Program. The K-9 program receives no funding from the State of Arizona, the county, or the sheriff’s office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and residents.
“Every month, we pay for their food, their vet bills, and equipment needed such as vests and booties for their feet in the hot weather,” said Mohave County K-9 Foundation President John Sanchelli. “Can’t send them out to track someone in bare feet. We have to keep the guys working since the work they do benefits the entire community and helps keep all of us a little safer.”
As part of continued fundraising efforts, the foundation partners with individuals and businesses and has started a Go Fund Me account that can be accessed at www.gofundme.com/mohave-county-sheriff039s-office-k9s. The foundation also maintains a website at https://mcsk9f.com and people can donate there by using the “donate” button.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and all donations are tax-deductible.
For information about Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, to host a fundraiser or to make a donation, call Sanchelli at 651-270-0920.
