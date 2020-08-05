KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s office has released the names of victims who died in separate crash and suspected suicide incidents last week.
Two 13-year-old girls were killed when the quad they were riding was struck by a pickup truck whose driver fled the scene of the July 25 collision on Pierce Ferry Road in Dolan Springs.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen identified the teens as Evelyn Arias, of Dolan Springs, and Jocelyn Escamilla, of Las Vegas. A 19-year-old woman who was also riding the quad suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in critical, but stable,condition at a Las Vegas hospital.
The sheriff’s office said last week that all three quad riders were cousins.
An investigation led to the arrest of the driver of the vehicle, Brock Hill, 27. The Dolan Springs man was initially jailed for leaving the scene of a fatal accident but manslaughter, aggravated assault and failure to report an accident charges were reportedly tacked on by the county attorney’s office.
Mortensen said investigation continues.
The sheriff’s office has also released the name of the inmate found hanging in his jail cell on July 30. Mortensen said Karl Koch, 40, of Kingman, had been arrested on July 28 for forgery and theft.
Foul play is not suspected in what is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
