KINGMAN — When it comes to what’s legal and what’s not regarding fireworks in Mohave County, there is a general rule: If it goes into the air or goes boom, it’s probably illegal.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday issued a reminder of state laws regarding fireworks as they apply to sale, possession or use anywhere in Mohave County.
Unless used with the approval of a permit specifically for fireworks, many pieces of pyrotechnics are against the law.
“In Arizona Revised Statute 36-1602, it is unlawful to sell, offer or expose for sale, use, explode or possess any fireworks,” said information from the sheriff’s office. “ARS 36-1601 defines ‘fireworks’ as anything that is designed or intended to rise into the air and explode or to detonate in the air or fly above the ground, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, aerial spinners, torpedoes, Roman candles, mine devices, shell devices, aerial shell kits or reloadable tubes. These items are not authorized for use or possession in Mohave County.”
So what is legal?
“ARS 36-1601 does not include the use of toy pistols, toy canes, toy guns or other devices using paper caps. Other allowable fireworks include ground and handheld sparkling devices, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains, illuminating torches, wheels, ground spinners, flitter sparklers, wire sparklers or dipped sticks. The sale and use of novelties such as snappers, party poppers, glow worms, snakes, toy smoke devices and sparklers are permitted at all times.”
“Permissible consumer fireworks” — those in the allowable fireworks category above — may be used only between June 24-July 6 and Dec. 24-Jan. 3 each year.
The sheriff’s office noted that stricter regulations may be in place — either at the federal, state, municipal or county level — if an agency implements a stage one or higher fire restriction. Cities may have stricter fireworks regulations as well.
Violations of fireworks laws could face misdemeanor charges punishable by fines in excess of $1,000.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has implemented fire restrictions on BLM-managed land, effective June 20. Restrictions include all fireworks usage as well as exploding targets and incendiary devices.
