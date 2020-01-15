KINGMAN — A local man reportedly admitted committing an act of arson and using dangerous drugs after authorities responded to a residential structure fire in north Kingman.
The fire in the 3600 block of Lum Avenue was reported at 11:22 a.m. Saturday.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw a Hispanic man in the yard before responders first arrived on scene. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said video surveillance from a neighboring property showed that Gabriel Thomas Martinez, 31, was present when smoke began emanating from the residence he rents.
Mortensen said Martinez entered the garage and fled on foot before deputies located him a few hours later in the area of Bank Street and Thompson Avenue. She said deputies, responding to reports of a man swinging a large pipe at cars, discovered Martinez to be in possession of two metal pipes.
“Martinez advised deputies he had recently ingested methamphetamine and that he had previously lived in the previously mentioned residence,” Mortensen said. “Martinez admitted to starting the fire.”
Mortensen said Martinez became combative, struggled with deputies and spat at them as they took him into custody. She said he kicked at the door after he was arrested and placed in a patrol vehicle.
Martinez was booked into the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of arson of a structure, aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
