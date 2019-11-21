TOPOCK — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a teenage girl who apparently ran away from home earlier this week.
According to a bulletin provided by the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Justice Christine Bowers was last seen on Monday at her residence in Topock. She reportedly left the home in the middle of the night.
She could be travelling with her boyfriend, Joseph Gonzalez, of Mesa, Arizona. That information has not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.
Bowers is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 115 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information about Bowers’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or at 800-522-4312.
