KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has announced operational adjustments in its main office, substations and adult detention facility in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mohave County SheriffKs Office is monitoring the situation closely as it pertains to the jail and is in close contact with the Mohave County Department of Public Health to receive up-to-date information regarding the spread of this disease.
At the jail:
- Until further notice, all volunteer services for inmates are suspended indefinitely, to include chaplains, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, and other support meetings.
- All inmate work crews and projects outside the facility are suspended.
- All in-person inmate professional contact visits will require close review and approval, to include constables, defense investigators, attorneys and others.
- Deep cleaning of all areas of the detention facility is being conducted. Proper hygiene of the staff and inmates is being encouraged. Common areas of the inmate pods are being disinfected frequently and inmates are being given proper cleaning materials to clean and disinfect their housing area.
- Extra screening procedures are being conducted by medical staff to evaluate incoming detainees for possible signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If any incoming detainee displays signs of the virus, they will be isolated until such time that a diagnosis can be determined.
- Staff are being encouraged to stay home if they exhibit any signs or symptoms of the disease (cough, fever, shortness of breath).
At the main office and substations:
- Public ride-alongs have been suspended indefinitely.
- The use of the training room at the office in Kingman is suspended until further notice, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of limiting large groups and gatherings.
The department also is suspending all outside special functions such as community events.
Those at high-risk for the virus are encouraged to reach out to the offices by phone or email if at all possible to limit the exposure possibilities.
“It is very important that we stay informed on the status of the COVID-19 virus here in Mohave County,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said. “Please visit the Mohave County Health Department webpage for up-to-date information. The health department is doing a tremendous job of sharing, dispersing, and updating information regarding the COVID-19 virus, as it relates to Mohave County residents. Please do not listen to hearsay, but rather seek facts to keep yourself informed and aware. A list of frequently asked questions, as well as health safety guidelines can be found on the county health department page. Be safe.”
Go to www.mohavecounty.us for updated information regarding COVID-19 as it affects Mohave County. For more information, contact the Mohave County Department of Public Health at 928-753-0714.
