BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all residents to use ReportIt.
ReportIt is a free, secure online service that allows citizens to record serial numbers and upload images for phones, electronics and other valuables.
MCSO said that the ReportIt service is a part of LeadsOnline, the online system that works with police departments and law enforcement agencies across the country to track and recover stolen property. MCSO uses LeadsOnline to help track and recover stolen property such as jewelry, sporting equipment, electronics, computers, cameras, designer clothing, collectibles and other items with invaluable personal worth. The system allows deputies to search for the items using a variety of parameters, concluding item descriptions and serial numbers.
When an item is sold to a pawn or second-hand shop, the product information is entered in the LeadsOnline database and is immediately viewable by participating law enforcement agencies across the country.
“ReportIt his an excellent program and I am very pleased to be able to offer it to all residents of Mohave County. This is a modern proactive tool that will easily allow you to catalog information about your valuables. This is a secure site and you can easily add up to 100 items,” said Sheriff Doug Schuster through a prepared statement.
Schuster said that no one will ever have unauthorized access to your information, you can immediately access the information in the case of theft and the list can be shared with law enforcement as well as your insurance carrier.
MCSO said that with the information provided by LeadsOnline, police track down thieves, develop leads in numerous cases and make arrests. Citizens can store an unlimited number of serial numbers, item descriptions, pictures and scans of receipts so items may be more easily identified in the event of theft. The record also may come in handy when filing claims with insurance providers in the event of a loss.
Citizens wanting to participate in ReportIt can register for the free services at www.reportit.
leadsonline.com and begin building their personal property inventory list.
