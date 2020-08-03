KINGMAN — Additional details of a deadly boating accident and the identities of the deceased have been provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The accident near the mouth of the Colorado River at Lake Havasu was reported at 7 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the fatality victims and a critically wounded survivor are California men who were aboard the smaller of two boats that collided.
“The investigation determined that a 42-foot MTI carrying 10 passengers and a 21-foot Eliminator carrying the three males were both traveling southbound on the Colorado River,” Mortensen said. “For unknown reasons the Eliminator turned into the port side of the MTI.”
Mortensen said the operator of the MTI took evasive action but was unable to avoid the collision. She said no injuries were reported aboard the MTI vessel, whose driver displayed no signs of impairment, though a blood sample was taken.
The 51-year-old survivor from Arletta was flown to University Medical Center for treatment in Las Vegas. Pulled from the water and declared dead aboard the Lake Havasu City Fire Department boat were Jim Dolson, 51, of Northridge, and Shawn Fasulkey, 40, of Canyon Country.
Mortensen said it is not yet known who was operating the Eliminator. Toxicology test results are pending for those who were aboard that vessel.
The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.