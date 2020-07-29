KINGMAN — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in the north Mohave County community of Cane Beds.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at a residence at an unspecified time of day on Saturday.
“Due to the nature of the call, the on-duty Mohave County deputy requested assistance from the Colorado City Marshal’s Office,” said sheriff department spokeswoman Anita Mortensen. She said CCMO officers arrived at the home before the deputy.
“Upon arrival, the suspect reportedly pointed a firearm at the CCMO officers,” Mortensen said. “One officer fired one round at the suspect.”
Mortensen said the suspect, identified as Martin Lanard Black, 50, of Cane Beds, suffered a non-life-threatening injury when the bullet grazed his hip. Black was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, Utah, where he was treated and discharged Sunday.
Black was taken to Kingman and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with multiple aggravated assault charges.
The sheriff’s office is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting incident.
