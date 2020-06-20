GOLDEN VALLEY — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two children who were killed in a June 3 house fire in Golden Valley.
Victims of the blaze in the 4800 block of North Elgin Road were identified as Kiplynn Stoddard, 4, and Abbigail Frank, 11.
The victims’ bodies were recovered after the fire was extinguished.
Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said public safety and law enforcement officials responded to the fire at 12:25 a.m. on June 3.
“The investigation found that eight people were inside the residence at the time of the fire, three adults and five children,” Mortensen said. “The three adults and one child were flown to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition.”
Mortensen said two adults have been discharged from the hospital but that the other adult and child remain in critical condition. Another child who was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center was released the day after the fire.
“There does not appear to be any criminal activity surrounding the fire,” Mortensen said. She said its cause is under investigation.
Golden Valley Fire Chief Dave Cunningham was unavailable for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.