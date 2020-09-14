KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported recent deaths of two Californians who were critically injured in previous accidents at Lake Havasu.
Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said Qiana Jenkins, 42, of Palmdale, died on Wednesday at a Las Vegas hospital.
Bystanders reportedly pulled Jenkins from the water when she went under while swimming Sept. 5 in the area of Steamboat Cove. Mortensen said investigators determined that poor swimming skills were a factor in the fatality.
Mortensen also reported the Sept. 6 death of boat crash victim Sean Crow. The 50-year-old Arletta resident was the third person to die from the July 31 collision of two boats near where the mouth of the Colorado River merges with the lake.
Crow and the two other California men who were killed were the only people aboard the 21-foot Eliminator that reportedly turned into the port side of a 42-foot watercraft.
The other victims who died were identified as Jim Lee Dolson, 51, of Northridge, and Shawn Corey Fasulkey, 40, on Canyon Country.
The boat collision remains under investigation.
