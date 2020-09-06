KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance with information regarding several incidents of criminal damage in the Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley areas.
The MCSO has taken about 12 calls where windows of vehicles or businesses have been shot out with a BB gun or similar item.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact the MCSO at 928-753-0753 or call toll free at 1-800-522-4313.
Reference DR No. 20-033882.
