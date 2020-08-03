KINGMAN — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office handled separate shooting and jail suicide incidents in Kingman just two hours apart Thursday.
Deputies responded to a report of a weapons offense at 1 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Glen Road.
“Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a female subject shooting a male subject in the groin,” said acting sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sandy Edwards. “Upon arrival, deputies found a female subject running from the residence and made contact with her.”
Edwards said Stephanie Ruth Brown, 36, of Kingman, admitted shooting her 54-year-old fiance. She said the victim was found inside the home with at least two lower torso gunshot wounds.
The victim reportedly underwent surgery for non-life-threatening injuries at Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Edwards said Brown claimed she had watched videos showing her fiance involved in a crime.
“After the scene was processed and the videos had been reviewed, there was no crime to have been identified as Brown reported,” she said.
Brown was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center on two aggravated assault charges.
About two hours later, the sheriff’s office was investigating an apparent suicide in the county jail.
A corrections officer making rounds at the Detention Center at about 3 p.m. discovered an inmate who had hanged himself in a jail cell he occupied alone. Life-saving efforts failed and the 40-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the inmate is withheld pending notification of relatives. Foul play is not suspected and the apparent suicide remains under investigation.
