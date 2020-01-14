BULLHEAD CITY — A short on the line opened a breaker in a substation that caused a power outage Sunday that affected 3,740 Mohave Electric Cooperative members in Fort Mohave and Mohave Valley.
MEC learned of the outage at 10:36 a.m. and power was restored at 1:25 p.m.
Members wishing to received outage alerts for their residence from MEC can create a SmartHub account by going to www.mohaveelectric.com. When signed in, select “Notifications,” “Manage Notifications,” and then “Service” to set up email or text message alerts.
When members are experiencing an outage, they can see a map of the outage area by going to www.mohaveelectric.com/outage-center.
Members who leave their homes during an outage are encouraged to call MEC at 844-632-2667 to request a callback through the automated outage system when power is restored.
Members also can log into SmartHub or call the outage number and get updates about their specific location.
MEC recommends reporting your outage 24/7, 365 days a year using the MEC toll-free Outage Reporting Hotline 844-632-2667. MEC’s automated outage reporting system integrates member information with operations and system information making outage reporting faster and easier for members while allowing MEC to speed up the response and restoration efforts.
For outage reporting to work best, a customer’s member account information must be current.
