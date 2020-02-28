BULLHEAD CITY — 35 artists entered 136 pieces of art in the 19th Annual Black Mountain Art Show presented by the River Valley Artist’s Guild.
The Black Mountain Art Show continues on today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an artist’s reception and awards presentation today at 5 p.m.
“The artwork was submitted by artists from the Tri-state area and artists don’t have to be part of the guild to enter their artwork,” said RVAG President Lynn Gammel.
The art has been judged by the three judges but the People’s Choice Award judging ran from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“Last year, the People’s Choice Award went to an art piece that wasn’t chosen by the judges,” Gammel said.
The art pieces are available for purchase and Gammel said that 20% of the funds go to the guild to support its scholarship program.
“We were able to give one art scholarship to two students,” said Gammel. “We put on an art show for students to participate in and the winner of that gets an art supply set.”
At the art show, there are 14 different categories including acrylic, pastel and watercolor paintings, woodwork, sculpture, mixed media and collage, nontraditional painting, fiber art and much more.
“It’s fantastic. What great talent is displayed here,” said Marcia Arnoldt from Juneau, Alaska.
Gammel said that the RVAG is raffling multiple items that range from a dinner for two, Walmart gift card and more.
“It’s $1 for one ticket, $5 for six, $10 for 14 and $20 for 30,” said Gammel. “The funds that are raised here go to support the scholarship fund as well.”
