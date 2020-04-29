LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is extending his directive asking people to stay at home to limit the spread of coronavirus until May 15. But he will ease restrictions on other outdoor activities and some businesses starting Friday.
Sisolak’s office said Wednesday night that he would allow starting Friday retail businesses and marijuana dispensaries to offer curbside pickup, as restaurants have been doing. He also will allow drive-in church and other religious services, as long as participants stay in their cars and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from those outside their household.
The governor said he once again was allowing golf courses, pickleball and tennis courts to open Friday, as long as they can do so safely.
The updates came hours after the governor teased the announcements in an interview with ABC News. Sisolak said in the interview that Nevada’s cases and deaths from COVID-19 have reached a plateau, but he wants to see declines before lifting his directive that people stay home outside of essential trips He said the opening of Las Vegas casinos likely won’t happen until the third or fourth phase of his gradual reopening plan, but he has not released any more details or timeline.
The governor’s office said Wednesday night that if the numbers “continues in a positive direction” then he may ease more restrictions after May 15.
He plans to offer a more detailed reopening plan sometime today.
Frustrated Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Sisolak’s office Wednesday morning seeking definitive timelines for more economic activity to resume and a bipartisan task force to come up with a reopening strategy. They also want more workers hired and shifting of existing government workers to handle the crush of unemployment claims.
State health officials reported 237 deaths statewide from the coronavirus outbreak. The health department also reported nearly 5,000 cases of COVID-19.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
