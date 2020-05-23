LAUGHLIN — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak finally gave the state’s hemorrhaging gaming industry a bit of hope.
Sisolak on Friday set Thursday, June 4, as a tentative date for the reopening of casinos in the state. He had allowed a partial return of customers to restaurants, salons and other nonessential businesses earlier this month.
The Democratic governor said in a statement Friday that Nevada has continued to see decreasing cases of the coronavirus and hospitalizations for COVID-19 since some restrictions began to be eased nearly two weeks ago. Sisolak’s office said he plans to hold a news conference on Tuesday to offer more details about the next phase of reopening, assuming those positive trends continue through the Memorial Day weekend.
Nevada’s gaming regulators plan to meet Tuesday and will consider reopening plans submitted by casinos, which need to be approved at least seven days before reopening.
The announcement was a bright spot on an otherwise gloomy entry into the holiday weekend in Nevada, where the
state’s unemployment rate hit 28.2% in April — the highest in the U.S. and the worst in Nevada history.
“They are all sobering numbers, far in excess of anything we have experienced as a state before now,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
Nevada was hit especially hard by the economic fallout from the business closures and restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic because so many of its jobs are tied to the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, Schmidt said. He said Nevada’s accommodation and food service industry alone lost nearly 41% of its jobs compared with April 2019.
“Nevada now has the highest unemployment rate of any state, in any month, dating back to 1976, when consistent data became available,” he told reporters.
Nevada’s unemployment rate was at an all-time-low of 3.6% in February. Casinos and other nonessential businesses have been closed since mid-March.
The unemployment rate announced Friday was adjusted seasonally based on a single reporting week from April 12-18. The number of unemployed Nevada residents rose to 424,605, when not seasonally adjusted, Schmidt said. Since February, the state’s labor force has declined by about 150,000 or 36%.
Schmidt said nearly 573,000 Nevada workers have been affected by the COVID shutdown.
Compared with last April, Nevada has 255,000 fewer jobs. The administrative support industry in Nevada has lost more than 28% of its jobs and retail trade about 21%.
Among the few sectors that didn’t lose jobs, construction added 100 workers and finance and insurance gained 200 posts. The biggest gain in Nevada was for federal employment, with about 900 people hired for the 2020 Census, Schmidt said.
Since consistent record-keeping began in the 1970s, Nevada’s worst jobless rate pre-COVID was 13.7% in 2010.
While the month’s jobless rate was unprecedented, Schmidt said the current economic climate is much different than the 1930s as the country endured the Great Depression.
“We are just over two months removed from the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, not years into a national recession. And the state is already shifting back toward reopening,” he said.
Schmidt added the government provides a “much more robust safety net than it did during the national depression.” Social Security, Medicaid and unemployment insurance were created during or after the Great Depression.
Nevada health officials reported that the state had 7,401 cases of COVID-19 with 381 deaths as of Friday. More than 5,700 of Nevada’s cases have come in Clark County with most reported in the Las Vegas area. Laughlin, in southern-most Clark County, has yet to have a confirmed positive case, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.
