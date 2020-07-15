TOPOCK — Six people were arrested last week after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to citizen complaints of possible drug activity at a Topock home.
Detectives with the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement, executing a search warrant in the 5000 block of East Mesa Drive, removed seven people from the residence and found drugs and drug paraphernalia in addition to numerous code enforcement and building code violations.
According to the sheriff’s office, a search of the home uncovered 0.31 grams of methamphetamine and 0.49 grams of marijuana. Also discovered were four glass pipes, a scale and other various, unspecified items of drug paraphernalia.
After uncovering several serious code violations, authorities ordered the electricity shut off after determining the property was an unsafe residence.
Arrested were:
- Jeremiah Robert Anderson, 37, of Needles, on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia and for an unspecified active arrest warrant.
- Marlaina Maria Calabrese, 40, of Topock, on suspicion of felony drug possession and for an unspecified active arrest warrant.
- Anthony David Crawford, 56, of Topock, on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession.
- Lance Wayne Davis, 37, of Boulder City, Nevada, on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession.
- Robert Charles Parks, 68, of Topock, on suspicion of felony drug paraphernalia possession.
- Alex Paige Smith, 24, of Topock, on suspicion of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia possession.
The seventh person at the home was released with no charges. The six arrested were taken to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman.
The investigation reportedly began after the sheriff’s office received complaints that the home was being used as a “flop house,” as a site for possible drug activity, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
not the sort of neighbours you want
