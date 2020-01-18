BULLHEAD CITY — The sixth annual Slab-O-Rama Barbeque Challenge brought in scores of teams and hundreds of barbecue “experts” during its weekend run at Rotary Park in Bullhead City.
“We have 62 teams participating in the barbecue competition and 45 participating in the steak competition,” said T’Shura Elias, Slab-O-Rama Barbeque Challenge chairperson. “The barbecue competition consists of chicken, brisket, ribs, pork, cook’s choice and sausage. There is a competition for desserts as well.”
Elias said that this year there were 15 competing in the Kids Q. Each participant in the Kids Q was either making steak or making burgers with their personal twist on them.
A couple of the participants in the Kids Q were culinary students from Needles High School.
“I’m proud of the students for coming out and thankful that the school district (Needles Unified School District) supports the culinary program,” said Chef Delphine Jones, NHS culinary instructor.
While the student division featured young cooks from the Tri-state, the adult competition had teams from throughout the United States — and beyond.
Elias said that this year there were teams from New York, Iowa, Utah and Canada and locals from the Tri-state with Arizona, California and Nevada all represented. Some, like Joey’s Bad to the Bone Barbeque, from Ontario, California, were repeat competitors from previous years. Bad to the Bone has been here for the last three challenges. Others, like Spinnin’ Pigskins, from Glendale, Arizona, were first-time Slab-O-Rama competitors.
They come for the right to claim a championship and prize money. And if they get a little business at their booths — or get the word out that they have awesome barbecue — that’s an added bonus.
“The winners of the steak competition get $3,000 in prizes and the winners of the barbecue competition, which is judged by the KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society), get $18,000 in prizes,” said Elias.
And while the event is a competition, it’s also a fundraiser.
“This is the biggest fundraiser we put on for the Mohave Valley Rotary Club,” Elias said. “All of these teams travel around the country competing in different barbecue events but I think they come back every year because they know that the money we charge for them to be here gets put back right into the community. The competition’s getting bigger and better every year.”
In addition to the judges, the barbecuers got plenty of feedback from the public, many of whom willingly paid for a nibble or two to see what it was all about.
And, of course, it’s all about the barbecue.
