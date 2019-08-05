BULLHEAD CITY — The Tri-state got its typical early August beatdown Monday with temperatures registering above 115 degrees.
Mohave Community College’s billboard listed 117 degrees at 2 p.m. Monday as the National Weather Service posted an excessive heat warning for the area. The official high for the day in Bullhead City was 117, recorded at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.
As hot as it was in Bullhead City, it was hotter elsewhere in the immediate vicinity: 118 in Laughlin, 119 in Needles and 120 in Lake Havasu City, according to NWS readings. Kingman topped out at 107.
Monday should be the hottest day of the week locally; the forecast high for today is 114 in the Bullhead City area, then around 110 or even a little below that Wednesday through next Monday, according to the National Weather Services’ Las Vegas bureau.
Overnight lows are expected to remain around 90 through Wednesday, then into the mid-80s Thursday through Saturday.
The NWS issued the familiar reminder that accompanies heat advisories.
“Heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke will be possible,” the advisory stated. “People most vulnerable to heat illnesses include those who spend lots of time outdoors, those without air conditioning, young children, the elderly and those with chronic ailments.
“Take extra precautions ... if you work or spend time outside. When possible ... reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light-weight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”
It is a good idea to try to stay hydrated and indoors when temperatures get above 110 degrees. Keep pets indoors and watch the elderly and very young for signs of heat stroke or overheating.
