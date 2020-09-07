BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City Public Works Department has the following projects going on in addition to regular work around the city during the upcoming week:
- City crews will be performing city-wide sewer cleaning in various neighborhoods.
- City crews will be performing city-wide sewer video inspection.
- City crews will be performing city-wide street sweeping in various neighborhoods.
- City crews will be performing city-wide traffic and street light maintenance and repairs in various locations throughout the city.
- City crews will be performing weed abatement city-wide; this will consist of mechanical control and herbicide applications.
- City crews will be doing street striping in various areas of the city.
- McCormick Construction continues to work on the Bullhead Parkway extension to the new Laughlin bridge project. This project should be completed within a few weeks.
- City crews will be doing slurry seal work on Rio Rancho from Highway 95 to Old Trails Road from 5 a.m. through 2 p.m. Tuesday. The road will be closed; use an alternate route.
- City crews will continue slurry work for CSMP 19/20 as programmed. Fefer to the city’s project website for further details at: www.bullheadcity.com/government/departments/public-works/street-maintenance/city-street-maintenance-program-csmp.
