BULLHEAD CITY — The striper bite remains solid, especially below Davis Dam in the Colorado River between Bullhead City and Needles.
That’s the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
“We still are getting some great striper activity, mostly along the shores below Davis Dam,” he said. But, he added, stripers — and other species of bass — are biting on Lake Mohave.
“Up on Lake Mohave, the coves are producing some smallmouth activity along the shelves with the largemouth bass back in the shallows,” he said. “The stripers have been active near the dam and up in the basin area, with anchovies and trolling with various lures in the white or trout pattern producing the best.”
Closer to home, the stripers are there, although most of them are in the 1-pound size.
“Below the dam, the striper bite is doing OK, with these fish running mostly in the trout size,” he said. “And remember, there are some big fish out there.
“Anchovies for you bait anglers and hard baits in a trout pattern seem to be working the best. This is a nice size as the limit is 10 and you can get some nice cuts for my favorite, fish tacos.”
Patrick Fordham showed off a stringer of eight stripers, mostly around 1 pound.
“There are a few schools of these stripers running in this size and anchovies have been producing very well,” Braun said. “With some of our shutdowns and our heat, it has been only the hardy who have been venturing out. The evening, I have been hearing, is a little more calm and the temperatures more agreeable.
“However, Pat was out from mid-morning to afternoon, trying a few spots while fishing from his boat. Once he found this school, he was able to land a few. These are similar to our trout size.
“Speaking of trout, we should be getting rainbow trout soon — usually the first part of October. I will try to get more information and keep our anglers up-to-date.”
If you are having any success fishing on area waters, share the news with Braun. He may be contacted at Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or by calling 928-763-8550.
“Be safe. Hope to see you in soon to share that catch nd story,” Braun said. “Now, go catch a fish.”
