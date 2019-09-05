BULLHEAD CITY — Often, home fires occur during the night when residents are fast asleep.
One misconception is that a person will awaken from the smell of smoke. Unfortunately, smoke is a silent killer. Smoke contains many deadly gases, such as carbon monoxide, that will put a person into an even deeper sleep, causing a person never to wake up.
The Bullhead City Fire Department points out that a smoke alarm is the first line of defense to get out alive.
Smoke alarms do save lives, but only if they are properly installed and functioning. The Bullhead City Fire Department and its Community Emergency Response Team members can help. Residents who live in Bullhead City may qualify for free smoke alarms and installation by CERT members.
Program guidelines, according to the fire department:
Service will be provided for low-income residents 55 and older, disabled persons or single-parent homes with young children only.
You must be the homeowner or have permission from the property management first to replace the alarms.
Ceilings must be no taller than 12 feet. If ceiling exceeds the limit, CERT will refer you to a handyman/contractor list.
CERT members cannot lower the code and safety standards by removing wired devices and placing single-station alarms unless no interconnection is proven.
Services are provided within the Bullhead City Fire District only.
If you would like more information, about the smoke alarm program, contact the Bullhead City Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Division at 928-758-3971 Monday through Thursday, between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
