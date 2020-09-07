BULLHEAD CITY — Fires burning in California — including two in the San Bernardino National Forest — coated the Tri-state with a fuzzy haze Monday.
Smoke from fires, some more than 200 miles away and others much closer, have brought haze to the area periodically, sometimes obscuring the views of mountains on all three sides of the Bullhead City/Laughlin/Needles area.
On Monday, the haze not only made views of those mountains fuzzy but it created an optic filter that made the sun appear various shades — pink, red and orange — as it sank in the afternoon sky before disappearing on the western horizon.
More than two dozen active wildfires are burning in California. The two in San Bernardino County are at opposite ends of the firefighting spectrum with one nearly completely contained and containment efforts on the other still in the initial stages.
Both fires are believed to be human caused. The Apple Fire, which ignited in Cherry Valley on July 31, was blamed on a malfunctioning diesel vehicle. On Monday, it was reportedly 95% contained, according to Cal Fire and the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.
It has burned about 33,000 acres of timber, chaparral and tall grass
The El Dorado Fire, meanwhile, is being blamed on a smoke generating pyrotechnic device that was used during a gender reveal celebration.
The fire, east of San Bernardino near the city of Yucaipa, is considered 7% contained. It has consumed more than 8,000 acres since igniting around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at El Dorado Ranch Park.
The unidentified couple chose the location to reveal their baby’s gender. They were accompanied by their young children and had a friend or relative videoing on a cell phone, said Capt. Bennet Milloy of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
The family went into a field and fired off the device, which quickly ignited 4-foot grasses, Milloy said. Conditions were perfect for a fire to spread quickly — triple-digit temperatures, low humidity, dry vegetation and a stiff breeze.
Surveillance video showed the couple frantically race to their vehicle to retrieve water bottles to try to extinguish the flames. It was futile and they called 911.
“You can’t fight a fire like this with a water bottle,” Milloy said. “They had no chance after it started.”
Firefighters arrived within minutes and the distraught couple told them what had happened and provided their own photos and video to aid the investigation, Milloy said.
As of Monday, more than 500 personnel were battling the fire, including 60 engines, 10 water tenders, 10 bulldozers and four helicopters. Ten fire crews, including the San Bernardino County Fire Departent, were represented in the ongoing battle.
“It’s a pretty tragic situation,” Milloy said. “Obviously this was supposed to be a happy event.”
The couple could be liable for the cost of fighting the fire and criminally charged with misdemeanor or felony counts.
It’s the latest in what has become a lengthy list of tragedies at events where typically smoke, confetti, balloons or other colored objects are used to reveal the soon-to-be-born child’s biological sex — pink for girls and blue for boys. Sometimes the made-for-social-media gatherings are spectacles and include explosives and even guns, and at least one had deadly consequences.
In 2017, a massive Arizona wildfire was accidentally started by an off-duty Border Patrol agent who shot a target filled with an explosive blue powder. The fire burned 47,000 acres and caused $8 million in damages. Agent Dennis Dickey was charged with a misdemeanor and sentenced to probation.
Last year, a homemade explosive used to reveal a baby’s gender killed Pamela Kreimeyer, 56, in Knoxville, Iowa. The device was meant to spray powder but instead blew up like a pipe bomb. Kreimeyer, who was standing 45 feet away, died instantly when debris struck her head.
Wildfires have burned a record 2 million acres in California this year. Because of the risk of more destruction, the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday it was closing all eight national forests in the southern half of the state.
According to Cal Fire, firefighters across the state are engaged in battles against roughly two dozen wildfire and lightning complexes.
“As of this morning, there are over 14,100 firefighters on the frontlines across California,” Cal Fire reported Monday. “Cal Fire increased staffing in preparation for critical fire weather in multiple areas of the state. While firefighters continue their battle on the current major wildfires, Cal Fire and fire departments across the state remain prepared for potential more significant wildfires due to critical fire weather.
“This year, wildfires have now burned over 2 million acres. There have been eight fatalities and more than 3,300 structures destroyed.”
Hey idiots! How about just calling or texting your family and friends what your kid is going to be because NOBODY else gives a crap and they certainly don't want to have their houses burned down or getting blown up because you are a mo-ron!
