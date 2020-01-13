EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A winter storm in Washington state left thousands of without power in the greater Seattle area and caused school closures and delays.
About 19,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power early Monday morning along with more than 6,000 customers of the Snohomish Public Utility District. Crews were making progress restoring electricity throughout the day.
In Western Washington most of the snow fell north of Seattle overnight, with up to six inches reported in areas. Seattle Schools were delayed two hours while other districts closed.
In Eastern Washington, Spokane reported several inches of snow as well as school delays and closures.
Dozens of drivers were stranded Sunday night when U.S. Route 2, which runs across the northern portion of the state, became impassable for awhile because of tree and power line falls.
The 15-mile closure stretched from Gold Bar in the west to Skykomish in the east and lasted into Monday morning.
Forecasters said the snowy weather was expected to end by mid-day Monday, though there is the possibility for more winter weather alter in the week.
In western Oregon forecasters said snow was possible overnight Monday. A 24-mile stretch of West Diamond Lake Highway Oregon 230 east of Roseburg was closed Sunday where it intersects with Crater Lake Highway because heavy snow was toppling trees.
