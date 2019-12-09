BULLHEAD CITY — Mel Grewing has been one of Bullhead City’s many winter visitors for the past seven years.
Grewing, who spends part of the year living in the Seattle area, lives in the Riverview Resort, along with many other “snowbirds.”
A musician in his spare time, Grewing said he has talked to a number of other snowbirds about their avocation. He said he found out he wasn’t the only wannabe music performer in the resort, let alone in Bullhead City or the Tri-state.
“Everybody says, ‘I wish there was a place to get together and jam,’ ” Grewing said. “Well, we’re trying to do something about that.”
Grewing contacted Dave Heath, the superintendent of parks for Bullhead City, and received permission to use space at Suddenlink Community Center.
“I’ve known Dave through the Senior Softball program and other recreation department activities,” Grewing said. “He said he was willing to work with us.”
So, for the time being, Grewing has scheduled jam sessions for what he calls the “Snowbird Music Project.” Sessions will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Friday and at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. It’s a come-as-you are, come-if-you-can proposition.
“Anyone and anything,” he said, adding that the sessions aren’t confined only for winter visitors; full-time residents are welcome, too. All types of instruments also are welcome; all genres, too.
“I’ve visited some of the resorts and found people interested,” Grewing said. “I’m trying to get the word out and see how many people want to come jam with us.”
He said he hopes to hold the jam sessions through April — when he, like many of the area’s winter visitors, returns home before the heat of summer arrives.
“Just show up and join us,” Grewing said. “We just want to have an opportunity for people to get together and jam.”
For more information, Grewing can be reached at 425-359-0535.
