BULLHEAD CITY — They’re visiting Bullhead City as if on a pilgrimage.
For fans throughout the Southwest and beyond, AYSO 397’s annual Colorado River Youth Soccer Invitational Tournament at Rotary Park is a must-see activity. Now in its 22nd year, the event — which set up shop Friday evening and wraps up Monday — includes dozens of teams divided into a handful of age brackets.
Soccer matches kicked off on a Saturday morning which couldn’t have been more picturesque unless money fell from the sky.
The multitudes of people were in attendance for a variety of reasons.
For instance, a participant from California who called herself Rebecca was on hand to officiate matches.
“I volunteer for my kids who play,” she said. “I’ve been coming to this event for almost a decade.”
Also from the Golden State was an affable vendor named Nicole selling kettle corn with her daughter, both of whom have been attending the AYSO tourney for several years.
“We do a lot of fundraising at places like this,” Nicole said while preparing food. “We have customers who have gotten to know us and follow us around.”
Meanwhile, local firefighter Joe Jackson was centrally located amid the Bill & Lil Kelley Sports Fields for practical purposes.
He was among Bullhead City Community Emergency Response Team workers on stand-by for any medical emergencies.
“We keep an eye out for anybody with heat exhaustion, broken legs or dehydration,” said Jackson, noting that an ambulance was nearby “to respond within a few minutes” if necessary.
Of course, the majority of individuals at the park were children and parents — including Gerry, whose son was playing because “Our AYSO group in California selected him to be part of these Bullhead City games.” As was the case with most fathers watching their little ones, Gerry carried a cooler of refreshments and folding chairs.
Business owner Gary Stalls, who operates House of Soccer with his wife, Opal, in New Mexico, was cashing in Saturday.
He had it made in the shade while selling soccer attire at a kiosk.
“I don’t know who’s responsible for this perfect weather, but I want to thank them,” said Stalls with a smile. “And the people here are awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.