BULLHEAD CITY — My excuses are running on fumes.
In recent weeks, reasons had emerged — some valid, others less so — for failing to visit one of Laughlin’s movie theaters.
Although Brenden Avi 8 and Riverside Resort’s 6-PLEX are enjoyable, personal motivation to venture across the Nevada border lately has been minimal. One can’t blame the well-reviewed “Tenet,” whose trailer is more inviting than its running time of 2.5 hours.
Nevertheless, this determined cinephile will sweep aside sports-related obstacles and return to Riverside to see a new picture called “The Nest,” starring under-appreciated Jude Law.
‘THE SOCIAL DILEMMA’
Earlier this month, I was transfixed by Netflix’s timely and pertinent documentary “The Social Dilemma,” an economical 90 minutes well spent.
When Netflix isn’t ostensibly promoting pedophilia and child exploitation (with controversial “Cuties”), the streaming service churns out impressive and helpful documentaries.
Among this year’s treasure trove is “The Social Dilemma” — not the most eye-catching title for a significant and staggering exploration of our addictions to social media, texting and email. The difference between this chronicle and its predecessors is that Netflix’s comprehensive effort boasts more than hi-tech talking heads.
The makers of “Social Dilemma” splice in brief sitcom-like scenes to reflect how families react to their smartphones; there also is a depiction of the inner workings of software and algorithms by an actor (Vincent Kartheiser of “Mad Men”), who portrays three technicians manipulating apps worldwide.
For good measure, memorable quotes and excerpts are intermittently superimposed like title cards; those pearls of wisdom haunt our brains long after the words fade off screen — particularly the assertion that only two industries (drugs and software) refer to their customers as “users.”
It’s also mentioned, in case you hadn’t figured it out already, that we humans have become the products. Tech giants and social-media apps — chiefly Twitter, Facebook and Instagram — have turned us into online prey.
Above all, “The Social Dilemma” is thorough.
Its strength — contrary to most documentaries that employ the same chatterboxes — lies in its variety of guests talking to the camera. (It would’ve behooved director Jeff Orlowski to reduce the number of archival news reels and TV skits).
Head and shoulders above the slew of tech gurus sharing slivers of knowledge while expressing concern for our well-being and future: Tristan Harris, once a design “ethicist” for Google; Justin Rosenstein, a former engineer at Facebook; and the distinguished Roger McNamee, venture capitalist and Facebook investor.
While most of the documentary’s experts offer specialized insight and a plethora of warnings, they all agree on this advice about smartphones: Turn off the notifications.
My favorite insider proved to be Jaron Lanier — a computer scientist and composer with Medusa dreadlocks and overactive hands — who advised that we pay attention to individuals unfairly perceived as too cynical and negative.
“It’s the critics who drive improvement,” he said. “It is the critics who are the true optimists.”
