KINGMAN — A large-scale solar facility in Fort Mohave is drawing opposition from neighbors who likely will be out in full force at Wednesday’s planning and zoning commission meeting.
The commission will discuss a rezone of a
125-acre parcel north of Boundary Cone Road and east of Vanderslice Road for a solar photovoltaic energy facility.
The rezone would be from agricultural residential to energy overlay, solar.
Also before the commission is a change to the county general plan and the South Mohave Valley Area Plan to allow for the solar facility. The facility, which would operate for about 30 years, would generate 31.3 megawatts of solar and 126 megawatts of stored energy.
Benefits to the county include new jobs for the construction and maintenance of the facility. An electrical substation would connect and serve the surrounding communities with clean, renewable energy, the applicant said.
A number of neighboring residents sent letters and e-mails to the planning zoning department opposing the project. Issues raised include the loss of desert views, the proximity of an industrial facility to residential homes and a junior high school as well as increased traffic, dust, noise and glare.
Residents also said there was another solar project nearby and other parcels that already are zoned for an industrial project.
Others wrote of the loss of property values while others wrote of the lack of public notice to neighboring residents
The plant also reportedly plans to sell the electricity to Mohave Electric Co-op, which serves the residences of Bullhead City but not residents of Fort Mohave, one letter said.
In other action, the commissioners will consider and likely approve a new planning and zoning calendar for 2020.
The planning and zoning issues are expected to go before the county supervisors for approval or denial at their January board meeting.
The commission meeting starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the board of supervisor’s auditorium at the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
