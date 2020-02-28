BULLHEAD CITY — There’s a simple reason Lon Hargrove has been an integral part of Southern Maid for 80 years.
“They’re the best donuts in the entire world,” said the 86-year-old Texan, whose parents, J.B. and Roselea, founded the business in Dallas circa 1937.
Hargrove, president of Southern Maid Donut Flour Co., is in Bullhead City as part of Southern Maid’s grand opening today. He said the company’s current recipes — including those for kolaches and biscuits and gravy — remain “thorough and exact.”
A triumvirate of co-owners — Joe Martinez, Bob Steele and his son Patrick Steele — have hunkered down at 1751 Highway 95, in the building where Baskin-Robbins closed eight years ago.
The new Southern Maid franchise is the first of its kind in Arizona, with a second soon to follow “within a few months” in Fort Mohave and eventually Golden Valley, according to Bob Steele.
The Bullhead City shop is slated to welcome guests at 5 a.m. today, replete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Steele said the business, which is open until 4 p.m. seven days per week, has approximately 20 employees and would be “overstaffed” this weekend.
“I operated a car wash in town for 18 years, but I’ve always wanted to open a donut store,” he said in the midst of the bakery’s soft opening while coworkers put finishing touches on the inviting venue.
Its inside is adorned with nostalgic 1950s-era items and photos, including one of Elvis Presley, who once performed an advertisement jingle for Southern Maid. As part of its multi-state expansion, the company became especially popular in Shreveport, Louisiana.
The Bullhead City venture first broke ground in May 2019, after Bob Steele spoke with property owners Frank and Tony Venti as well as property manager Debi Venti-Gomez.
“It all just fell into place together,” said Patrick Steele, who works at a towing company in Lake Elsinore, California, but was in Bullhead City this week to lend a hand.
Martinez, on the other hand, is a Texas transplant who worked at a steakhouse for several years.
“I have a passion for the kitchen,” Martinez said, noting that he researched Southern Maid and concluded that a local franchise would be a great opportunity. “Life is all about people and places. Southern Maid has been a successful family business for three generations.”
Which leads us back to Hargrove, whose nephew, Les Franklin, also works for Southern Maid. Its name is a play on words connected to Hargrove’s mother, who is depicted on the company logo.
“My dad referred to my mom as his maiden,” he explained.
The octogenarian, a former Air Force flight instructor, doesn’t want to retire from his donut-making duties.
“If you love what you’re doing, why quit?” he asked.
