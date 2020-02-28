The logo for Southern Maid is partly patterned after Rosalea Hargrove, who co-founded the company with her husband, J.B., in Dallas in the 1930s. J.B. Hargrove referred to his wife as his “maiden,” according to their son, LonHargrove, who is president of Southern Maid Donut Flour Co. The company is opening its Bullhead City location today at 1751 Highway 95.