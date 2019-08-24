BULLHEAD CITY — For the second time in less than a month, a Southwest Airlines flight was diverted to Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport.
On Thursday, Southwest’s Flight 711, from Reno to Las Vegas, landed at LBIA around 12:23 p.m. The Boeing 737 was on the ground in Bullhead City for a little more than an hour, continuing to McCarran International Airport, its original destination in Las Vegas, around 1:31 p.m. The flight landed at McCarran at 2:07 p.m., according to flight-tracking websites available to the public.
No reason was given for the diversion.
“We are not aware of the reason for the diversion,” said Kate McDonald, public information officer for LBIA. “Passengers remained on the aircraft for the duration of the diversion.”
McDonald said LBIA “receives four or five diverted flights annually from McCarran International Airport, primarily due to weather conditions.”
Attempts to reach Southwest Airlines for more information were unsuccessful.
While commercial landings are rare, it was the second in a little more than two weeks for Southwest. On Aug. 6, Southwest Flight 680, from Pittsburgh to McCarran, was rerouted to Bullhead City for refueling after it was stuck in a holding pattern waiting to land in Las Vegas. Passengers remained on the plane while the jet was refueled. The plane was in Bullhead City for about 1 hour and 45 minutes before completing its journey to Las Vegas.
Two Southwest flights, both 737s, also were diverted to Bullhead City in February for unknown reasons.
And in May of 2017, four flights headed to Vegas landed in Bullhead City after being stuck in a weather-related holding pattern at McCarran.
Thursday’s Flight 711 originated at Phoenix Sky Harbor bound for Reno with subsequent scheduled stops in Las Vegas, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Jose and Long Beach, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.